Michigan DOT lifts remaining spring weight restrictions on state highways

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has lifted remaining spring weight restrictions on all trunkline highways in the state, effective May 8. These routes typically carry M, I or U.S. designations.

This spring weight restriction update does not alter or affect the direction given in the executive order issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on April 13, which extended the relief of weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Permits will still be required for loads exceeding the normal legal limits.

County road commissions and city public-works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

Weight restrictions on state highways are implemented during the spring-frost thaw period and are now completed for the 2020 season. A typical time frame for these restrictions is from February to May, with specific dates determined by weather and road conditions.

For weight-restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or the information is available on MDOT’s website at www.michigan.gov/truckers. All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map.

Trucking companies based in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.