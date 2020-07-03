Minnesota DOT announces second round of state’s Highway Freight Program funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota cities, counties, ports, waterways, railroads and airports can apply for funding for highway and intermodal projects that benefit freight movement through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Minnesota Highway Freight Program.

The statewide competitive program is designed to help meet Minnesota’s freight transportation needs by improving the safety and mobility of freight transport. Up to $56 million may be available for state fiscal years 2023-2025. The application deadline is Sept. 28, 2020.

The funding can be used on any public road, railroad crossing or intermodal facility, if the project provides a public freight benefit.

Some examples of freight projects that may be funded through the program include:

At-grade railroad crossings improvements;

Weigh station improvements;

Truck parking;

Freight mobility projects, such as interchanges or bypass lanes to address freight bottlenecks; and

Intermodal projects such as airport transfer stations, ports and waterways.

The funding comes from the federal National Highway Freight Program, which is designed to provide states the support needed to make freight movement improvements. Freight improvements that are funded will help meet the investment goals identified in Minnesota’s State Freight Plan.

The Minnesota DOT will announce the awards in fall 2020.