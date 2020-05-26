Minnesota’s I-35 Albert Lea rest area temporarily closed for repair

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The northbound Interstate 35 Albert Lea rest area is temporarily closed because of a water pump failure, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Crews are working to fix the issue and the rest area facility will reopen when it’s complete. MnDOT will announce when the work is complete and the rest area reopens.

The rest area is at mile marker 1 just north of the Iowa border near Albert Lea. The next rest area on northbound I-35 is the Straight River Rest area at mile marker 35 just south of Owatonna.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use the state DOT’s website search tool at www.mndot.gov/restareas to learn about services and access at each site.