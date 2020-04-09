Missouri allows truck parking at scale houses during COVID-19 emergency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In response to the COVID-19 crisis and shortage of safe truck-parking facilities, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced that truck parking, including overnight parking, will be permitted at the state’s scale houses during the national state of emergency declared last month by President Donald Trump.

According to an April 7 post on the agency’s Facebook page, truckers must make sure parking does not interfere with the operation of the facility:

No parking on ramps or turnaround areas;

No parking in the scale lanes or in front of the inspection buildings;

No parking in areas designated for staff or handicap parking; and

No parking in other areas identified by on-site Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel.

In addition, drivers should take note of the following: