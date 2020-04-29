Missouri DOT extends permit for trucks carrying overweight loads during COVID-19 crisis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In an effort to ensure the flow of essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced April 28 that the agency is extending the time frame for trucks to be able to carry heavier loads on the state’s interstates and highways.

The special overweight permit — which allows haulers to transport up to 100,000 pounds on any state-owned highways, including interstates — will be available until June 15. Movement under this special permit is authorized 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“This extension will continue to support the vital flow of goods at this critical time,” said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri DOT. “We offer this option to ensure food and emergency supplies move across Missouri and the nation.”

The following criteria must be met:

A copy of the special permit and a bill of lading must be in the possession of the operator of the overweight vehicle during its operation and shall be produced for inspection upon request to any Missouri law enforcement official and/or any MoDOT employee. Motor carriers can find this document at modot.org/mcs.

The load must carry supplies and/or equipment in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. This includes shipments of livestock, poultry, feed, fertilizer and fuels. Any fuels being transported can be hauled at 100,000 lbs. or up to the manufacturer’s specifications of the tank type being operated, whichever results in the lower weight.

Undertaking movement is evidence that both the owner and operator of the equipment agree to abide by the conditions of the special permit and all other nonexempted requirements for overweight loads.

Carriers may haul up to 100,000 lbs. gross weight on semi-trailer configurations with five or more axles. The axles must meet the minimum distance requirement stated in the special permit. Carriers using trucks or semi-trailers with fewer axles are allowed to haul up to an additional 10% heavier than licensed weight.

Carriers and vehicle operators must obey all structure postings and size and weight restrictions.

Violation of any of the conditions of the special permit will void the permit and subject the owner and operator to penalty.