Nebraska man pleads ‘no contest’ to stealing more than $6,000 from trucking company

By
The Associated Press
-
12
Raymond Wolcott
Raymond Wolcott of Elmwood, Nebraska, pleaded no contest to stealing more than $6,000 from his former employer, Johnson Trucking. (Courtesy: State of Nebraska)

BROKEN BOW, Neb. — An Elmwood, Nebraska, man has pleaded no contest to stealing from the Custer County trucking company where he had worked.

Raymond Wolcott, 34, entered the plea to felony theft and was found guilty earlier this month, the Kearney Hub reported. Prosecutors said Wolcott forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited more than $6,300 into his personal checking account between May and August 2018.

Wolcott was originally charged with felony theft of more than $5,000, but the charge was reduced in exchange for his no contest plea, in which the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to win a conviction.

Wolcott faces up to two years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 10. He is currently free on $1,500 cash bond.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Driver Training

USDOT awards nearly $80 million in grants to improve commercial motor vehicle safety

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded nearly $80 million in grants to states and educational...
CAV Corridor Concept

Michigan plans ‘world’s most sophisticated roadway’ for autonomous and connected passenger, commercial vehicles

DETROIT — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that the state is undertaking an initiative to develop a first-of-its-kind corridor for connected and...
Downtown Milwaukee

Road closures, commercial-vehicle restrictions in effect in Milwaukee through Aug. 21 for Democratic National...

MILWAUKEE — Truckers should be aware of road closures and commercial-vehicle restrictions in Milwaukee during this week’s Democratic National Convention, held at the Wisconsin...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here