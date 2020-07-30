Neste opens four new renewable diesel fueling stations in California

HOUSTON — Neste, a leading producer of renewable diesel, has opened four new fueling stations in northern and central California, providing greater accessibility to 100 percent renewable diesel. The fueling stations are open 24/7 and are strategically located near major commercial freight routes in order to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new cardlock locations are operated by Jeffries Brothers Petroleum and are located at:

  • Wasco, Calif. – 750 U.S. 46
  • Wasco, Calif. – 2098 U.S. 46
  • Buttonwillow, Calif. – 35750 U.S. 58
  • Shafter, Calif. – 102 South Beech Ave.

Each location is regularly supplied with Neste MY Renewable Diesel, a low-carbon fuel produced from 100 percent renewable and sustainable raw materials that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent compared to petroleum diesel. The four new fueling stations join existing Neste-branded fuel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes and Ripon.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a certified drop-in replacement fuel that’s compatible in all diesel engines and can be integrated into all diesel fuel infrastructures at no extra cost. The combination of modern diesel engines with renewable diesel can provide fleet operators with an affordable way to future-proof their investments and equipment as new rules come into effect.

“Truck drivers are maintaining an important role in delivering packages, supplying hospitals and restocking grocery stores during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Carrie Song, vice president for Renewable Road Transport in North America. “It is critical to keep these vehicles moving with less greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution as we look toward creating a healthier planet for our children, and to create the framework for a green recovery in a post-COVID world.”

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. For more information visit NesteMY.com.

