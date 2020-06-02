New Floyd demonstrations planned around Connecticut; MTAC gives guidance to truckers entering the area

HARTFORD, Conn. — New demonstrations against police brutality are planned Tuesday, June 2, across Connecticut, where peaceful protests have been held in cities and suburbs since the death last week of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Events are planned in Connecticut cities including West Hartford, Fairfield and New Britain, where the mayor has invited people to join a late afternoon ride through the city as a way of speaking out against racism.

Over the last several days demonstrators have blocked interstate highways in Connecticut, including Interstate 84 in Hartford on Monday evening. The state has largely been spared the violence seen elsewhere since Floyd, who was black, died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC) sent out a news release earlier this week stating that a truck owned by a MTAC member company, which was carrying hazardous material, was caught in the middle of a protest on a highway in Connecticut. Protesters began climbing on the truck, including on top of the tank trailer, where some protesters were reportedly smoking cigarettes.

MTAC talked with leaders from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) and the DMV Commercial Vehicle Safety Division (CVSD) to seek guidance on this issue. The message to MTAC members, if they are caught in the middle of a dangerous highway protest while transporting hazardous material, is to call 911, identify their location and be prepared to immediately tell first responders and law enforcement what they are transporting. This information will be key to helping law enforcement protect the safety of the driver as well as everyone in the vicinity of the truck transporting hazardous materials.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that it was premature to talk about imposing a curfew. Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said the state National Guard is prepared in case a deployment is needed.

[The Associated Press contributed to this report.]