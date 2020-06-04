New Love’s in Oak Grove, Kentucky, provides 101 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened a new location in Oak Grove, Kentucky, located off Interstate 24. This new location adds 65 jobs and 101 truck parking spaces to Christian County.

“We’re excited to open our 12th location in Kentucky,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “This stop sits in an important corridor for traffic flowing across the country. We’ll be there for professional truckers and four-wheel drivers to get them back on the road safely and quickly.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 14,700 square feet.

Hardee‘s.

101 truck parking spaces.

63 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Nine showers.

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Two dog parks.

Please visit loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to Love’s operations.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Survivor Outreach Services Program at the Fort Campbell Army Base.