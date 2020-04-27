New Love’s locations in Illinois and Michigan add a total of 201 truck-parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Sauget, Illinois, and Watertown Township, Michigan, with two new travel stops. The Sauget store, located off Interstate 255, adds 55 jobs and 85 truck-parking spaces to St. Clair County. The Watertown Township store, located off Interstates 69 and 96, adds 85 jobs and 116 truck-parking spaces to Clinton County.

“Love’s is glad to open two new locations for customers in Illinois and Michigan,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We are continuing to open new locations in order to help get customers back on the road quickly, especially professional drivers as they continue to deliver vital goods throughout the country.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Sauget, Illinois

More than 9,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Chester’s is temporarily closed).

Eighty-five truck-parking spaces.

Sixty-five car-parking spaces.

Three RV-parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept (temporarily closed).

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Watertown Township, Michigan

More than 9,000 square feet.

Hardee’s and Subway.

116 truck-parking spaces.

Eighty-two car-parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Nine showers.

Love’s Truck Care with Speedco on site.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000, split between Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation Inc. in Sauget, and $2,000 to Potterville Area Schools in Watertown Township.

Visit loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to operations.