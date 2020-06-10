New TA Express locations open in South Dakota and Texas; more locations planned to open this year

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Vermillion, South Dakota. Formerly Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, the newly branded TA Express is located on I-29, Exit 26, at 47051 SD Hwy 50. This is the fourth Coffee Cup to convert to a TA Express through a franchise agreement with Heinz, Inc.

Amenities at TA Express Vermillion include 128 truck parking spaces, diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes, a scale, a gaming room, laundry room and more. The location also offers many prepared food options including Pizza Hut Express, Cinnabon, Caribou Coffee, Subway as well as on-site deli with freshly prepared food options.

TA Express Vermillion is the third TA location in South Dakota.

TA and Heinz Inc. signed an agreement in February 2019 to convert four Coffee Cup Fuel Stops to TA Express sites. Three have opened in Steele, North Dakota; Hot Springs, South Dakota; and Summit, South Dakota.

Heinz, Inc. also plans to build two new TA Express travel centers, in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota in coming years.

Additionally, a TA Express is planned to open today (June 10) in Nacogdoches, Texas. Formerly the Gateway of Nacogdoches Travel Center, this location will offer many of the same amenities as the South Dakota location.

One June 17, a TA travel center will open in Lake City, Florida. This location is formerly the Shuttle Truck Stop 75.

With these openings, TA will expand its network of total travel centers to 269. More openings are planned for 2020, in cities including Huntington, Oregon; Cookeville, Tennessee; Edgerton, Kansas and South Houston, Texas.

“Expanding our travel center network through partnerships with existing facilities is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “Whether it is a full service travel center or smaller format TA Express, this growth allows us to offer more drivers the fuel, restaurants and other services they need while doing their important jobs which, with the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently impacting our country, are more critical than ever.”

TA announced in May its focus on franchising to expand its network. Since the beginning of 2019, TA signed 18 new franchise agreements.