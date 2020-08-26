New York State Police seek help finding trucker who struck patrol car, fled scene

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
70
NYSP Car
The unidentified driver of a tractor-trailer struck this New York State Police patrol car about 11:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and then fled the scene. (Courtesy: New York State Police)

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — New York State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a tractor-trailer that struck an occupied state police vehicle in East Fishkill.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, according to an Aug. 24 Facebook post by the New York State Police.

The trooper was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in Kent, New York, while monitoring traffic when the patrol car, with the trooper inside, was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the rig fled the scene. The trooper was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police in East Fishkill at 845-677-7300; refer to case #9777496.

