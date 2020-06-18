Newly opened Love’s adds nearly 100 truck parking spaces in Ellabell, Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — The newest Love’s Travel Stop, which opened today (June 18) on U.S. 280 in Ellabell, Georgia, adds 97 truck parking spaces and 105 jobs to Bryan County.

“We’re excited to open our 13th location in Georgia and another convenient location for professional truck drivers on this important East Coast corridor,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We place Love’s in locations that are easily accessible so we can help get drivers back on the road quickly. Bryan County is the perfect location to do that.”

The Ellabell, Georgia, location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 11,400 square feet.

Arby’s restaurant.

97 truck parking spaces.

86 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to a local organization.

For updates regarding temporary changes to Love’s operations during the COVID-19 health crisis, click here.