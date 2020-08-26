North Dakota DOT’s highway safety corridors earn honors in America’s Transportation Awards

BISMARK, N.D. — Highway safety corridors created by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) earned the Operations in Excellence Award in the “small” (projects costing less than $25 million) category of America’s Transportation Awards. The awards are sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Officials (AASHTO), AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

NDDOT received regional recognition for providing solutions that increase safety and save lives, plus deliver a more reliable, well-functioning and safer transportation system through operational solutions.

The NDDOT competed in the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) region, which featured 30 projects from 15 states.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority as we invest in additional safety features on our highways to reach the goal of Vision Zero,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “It is nice to be recognized for this project, but our work isn’t done. We will continue to look for ways to improve the safety of our state highway system.”

A safety corridor is a designated section of highway that includes enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers that they are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and posted speed limits. When traveling along a safety corridor, drivers may notice additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober and distraction free. In addition to these signs, pavement markings will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

North Dakota’s safety corridors include:

S. 52: A 35-mile corridor extends from Brooks Junction to Velva.

S. 83: A 36-mile corridor extends from Bismarck to Washburn.

S. 85: A 14-mile corridor extends from Watford City to State Highway 68.

For more information about North Dakota’s safety corridors and NDDOT’s mission to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor-vehicle crashes, visit the Vision Zero website.