NYC opens temporary overnight parking for truckers hauling essential products for COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK CITY – The New York City Department of Transportation has opened two temporary overnight parking locations to assist drivers hauling COVID-19 relief and essential products. The rest areas are located in Hunts Point and Staten Island.

To help truckers safely meet Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMSCA) mandatory rest periods, the city has established the temporary rest areas at two strategic freight hubs. Each area will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for rest periods during the day or overnight, with bathrooms, mobile lights, trash cans and security patrol.

Below are details about each location. Drivers should keep their vehicles secure, as the City is not responsible for any stolen items.

BRONX

1400 Viele Ave.,

Hunts Point Food Distribution Center

Entrance on Halleck Street between the Produce Market and Baldor Foods

Capacity: 55 trucks

STATEN ISLAND