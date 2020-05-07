OOIDA urges Congress to require broker transparency

As small trucking business protests continue for the seventh consecutive day in Washington D.C., OOIDA (Owner Operator Independent Driver Association) has stepped into the fray.

The organization sent a letter to Congress on May 6, asking that brokers be prohibited from demanding that carriers waive their rights under FMCSR 371.3, which guarantees access to the full record to every party that participates in a brokered transaction. The full record shows how much the broker was paid for the haul and any additional services provided as well as payment to the trucker.

The OOIDA letter also asked that the regulation be amended to require the broker to provide the information at the completion of the load. In its current form, the regulation states that the recipient must ask for the information. Brokers have instituted rules, such as mandating that the records can only be inspected at their office location during normal business hours, a requirement that effectively prohibits over-the-road truckers from ever seeing the information.

OOIDA had announced that it sent a letter to its 160,000 members on May 1, the day the protest began, warning about dealing with unscrupulous brokers and urging owner-operators to report issues to the FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database, for which a link was provided (https://nccdb.fmcsa.dot.gov/nccdb/home.aspx).

The organization has been criticized by some of the Washington protesters for, in their view, not doing enough to support the demonstration. However, OOIDA’s position on broker transparency is not a new one. Given the attention generated by the ongoing protest in the nation’s capital, the timing of OOIDA’s letter to Congress could generate a more favorable response.