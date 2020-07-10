Operation Safe Driver Week starts July 12 with focus on speeding

GREENBELT, Md. — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2020 Operation Safe Driver Week begins Sunday, July 12, and continues through Saturday, July 18.

During the weeklong traffic-enforcement safety initiative, law-enforcement personnel throughout North America will be looking for drivers who are engaging in unsafe driving behaviors. Identified drivers will be pulled over by law enforcement and may be issued a warning or citation.

While noncommercial traffic dropped dramatically during the first months of the COVID-19 crisis, average speeds rose and reckless driving increased, according to data from the Governors Highway Safety Association. Because of this, CVSA selected speeding as the focus for this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week.

In addition to a focus on speeding, examples of other dangerous driver behaviors that law enforcement will track during Operation Safe Driver Week include distracted driving, failure to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, reckless or aggressive driving, failure to obey traffic-control devices, evidence of drunk or drugged driving, and more.