OTR Capital, Marquee Insurance Group treat truckers to free lunch

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, June 3, truckers passing through Georgia on southbound Interstate 75 can stop off at exit 296 for a free lunch starting at 11 a.m.

Two Atlanta-based companies, OTR Capital (OTR) and Marquee Insurance Group (MIG), are working with Chick-fil-A and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division to present the event, with a goal of serving lunches to 300 drivers.

A statement from OTR and MIG states, “These men and women hauling essential goods are on the frontlines of the pandemic keeping hospitals supplied and grocery store shelves stocked. OTR and MIG want to recognize truckers through this effort as a means to say ‘thank you’ for being a critical link in the national supply chain, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Both companies specialize in the trucking industry and know the strenuous conditions current drivers are under. Together, they are seizing opportunities to show drivers how much they appreciate their dedication.

“America’s truck drivers have always been and continue to be the backbone of America and we are excited to show our gratitude. We want them to know that we are here for them and we appreciate their bravery,” said Fritz Owens, CEO of OTR and MIG. “We are more than just factoring and insurance companies; we are committed to helping truckers get through this.”