PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, hazardous-materials endorsements

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has extended expiration dates for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and hazardous-materials endorsements (HMEs) to Sept. 30. The extensions, applicable to Pennsylvania residents, are in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Effective Aug. 31, expiration dates for the following products have been extended:
- CDLs scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020;
- CLPs scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020; and
- Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME) for drivers who hold a Pennsylvania-issued CDL and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020.
For more information, visit the PennDOT website.