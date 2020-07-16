Phoenix freeway reopens after closure due to chemical fire

PHOENIX — A fire involving hazardous materials burning in a truck trailer outside an Amazon warehouse snarled traffic in part of Phoenix Thursday, July 16.

Dozens of Phoenix Fire Department fire engines and other units deployed to the scene on the city’s west side, where a section of Interstate 10 reopened after being closed for more than an hour due to the fire. Local streets also were closed in the area.

News video earlier in the day showed smoke billowing up into the sky. Fire Capt. Todd Keller said initial reports from the scene indicated the smoke was coming from a truck trailer that contained chemicals.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the chemicals, Keller said.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn said the facility was promptly evacuated after workers noticed smoke coming from the trailer in an on-site yard and that employees were sent home with pay.

No employees were injured, she said.

Keller said nearby businesses also were evacuated and that residents of an apartment complex in the area were told to stay inside.