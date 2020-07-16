Phoenix freeway reopens after closure due to chemical fire

By
The Associated Press
-
8
Phoenix Chemical Fire
Smoke billows from a truck trailer at an Amazon warehouse in Phoenix on Thursday, July 16. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — A fire involving hazardous materials burning in a truck trailer outside an Amazon warehouse snarled traffic in part of Phoenix Thursday, July 16.

Dozens of Phoenix Fire Department fire engines and other units deployed to the scene on the city’s west side, where a section of Interstate 10 reopened after being closed for more than an hour due to the fire. Local streets also were closed in the area.

News video earlier in the day showed smoke billowing up into the sky. Fire Capt. Todd Keller said initial reports from the scene indicated the smoke was coming from a truck trailer that contained chemicals.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the chemicals, Keller said.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn said the facility was promptly evacuated after workers noticed smoke coming from the trailer in an on-site yard and that employees were sent home with pay.

No employees were injured, she said.

Keller said nearby businesses also were evacuated and that residents of an apartment complex in the area were told to stay inside.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Ohio River Cairo Bridge

Kentucky plans 30-day closure of Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge on U.S. 51 for maintenance

PADUCAH, Ky. — The Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, which links Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance beginning sometime during first...
Meth Hidden in Onions

U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 1,500 pounds of meth stashed in truckload of fresh...

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, intercepted a huge amount of...
Pres. Trump

Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects; ATA says ‘this is...

ATLANTA  — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, July 15, that he is rolling back a foundational Nixon-era environmental law that he says stifles infrastructure...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here