Pilot Co. thanks professional truck drivers with more points per gallon in Pilot Flying J app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As a “thank-you” to professional truck drivers for their hard work and dedication to keeping America moving, especially in these challenging times, Pilot Co. has launched Push4Points, a new loyalty program through the Pilot Flying J app that offers additional points per gallon on diesel-fuel purchases. These points can be used to save money on food, beverages and other items at participating travel centers.

Beginning April 1 and continuing through June 30, drivers can activate Push4Points in the Pilot Flying J app to start earning up to four points per gallon on every diesel fueling transaction. After tapping the “activate” button in the app at the beginning of each month, professional drivers will start earning one point per gallon of diesel fuel and will automatically earn an additional half point per gallon, up to four points per gallon, with each qualifying fill of 75 diesel gallons or more at participating Pilot and Flying J locations.

“Nothing is more important to Pilot Co. than the safety of our guests and team members, and keeping our travel centers open, clean and fueling to serve North America’s drivers,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co. “As our country continues to navigate this difficult time, the resolve and dedication of the trucking industry and professional drivers continues to amaze all of us. Our team has been working hard on our new Push4Points program and now, more than ever, we want to help drivers save money while they are away from their families and working overtime to supply our country. Thank you, drivers, for all you’re doing to help keep our country moving.”

Points can be earned when fueling at more than 900 locations in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and the One9 Fuel Network’s variety of brands. When fueling in the One9 Fuel Network, including at Speedway commercial diesel lanes, drivers will earn an additional bonus point per gallon. Points can be redeemed at company-owned and -operated locations, including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart and Xpress, for in-store savings on essentials such as food, beverages, merchandise, Wi-Fi, showers, and Prime Parking.

Pilot Company and its more than 28,000 team members are committed to keeping its team members and guests safe during this time, while continuing to provide the necessities professional drivers need to transport lifesaving medicines, tests, food and supplies. The company’s travel centers remain open and operational. For real-time updates, visit Pilot Company’s COVID-19 Resource Center.