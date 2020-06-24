Police in Memphis, Tennessee, seek help identifying suspects who fired on tractor-trailer on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking witnesses to help identify the driver of an SUV who opened fire on a tractor-trailer on Saturday, June 20.

According to a June 22 Facebook post by the department, the victim was driving northbound on Interstate 40, passing Smith Avenue near the Chelsea Avenue exit, when he was shot at by the driver of a small dark gray or green SUV, possible a Saturn VUE. The vehicle has a luggage rack on top and what appears to be a temporary license plate on the rear; the suspect was last seen driving eastbound on I-40 toward the Watkins Road exit.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire; however, the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) or submit tips online at www.crimestopmem.org. To view a video of the incident, click here.