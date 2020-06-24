Police in Memphis, Tennessee, seek help identifying suspects who fired on tractor-trailer on I-40

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
59
Facebook video of shooting
The Memphis, Tennessee, Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects who fired on a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 on June 20. (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking witnesses to help identify the driver of an SUV who opened fire on a tractor-trailer on Saturday, June 20.

According to a June 22 Facebook post by the department, the victim was driving northbound on Interstate 40, passing Smith Avenue near the Chelsea Avenue exit, when he was shot at by the driver of a small dark gray or green SUV, possible a Saturn VUE. The vehicle has a luggage rack on top and what appears to be a temporary license plate on the rear; the suspect was last seen driving eastbound on I-40 toward the Watkins Road exit.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire; however, the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) or submit tips online at www.crimestopmem.org. To view a video of the incident, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

handcuffs on money

Reality TV star indicted for misusing relief funds obtained in the name of Flame...

ATLANTA — A reality television star who appeared on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” was indicted Wednesday, June 24, for allegedly using coronavirus...
Driver training

FMCSA extends temporary waiver for training of qualifying third-party CDL skills test examiners

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on June 22 extended a temporary waiver allowing state-authorized third-party skills text examiners who meet...
Judge with gavel and files

Verdicts against trucking companies show dramatic increase of 51.7% annually, study shows

In the nine-year period between 2010 and 2018, jury verdict awards against trucking companies grew at a rate of 51.7% per year. That’s a...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here