Police: Protesters block Clark Memorial Bridge; 33 arrested

Clark Memorial Bridge
The Clark Memorial Bridge, which connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana, is one of the only toll-free bridges crossing the Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.

Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning (June 29), bringing traffic to a standstill, news outlets reported.

The bridge, which connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana, is one of the only toll-free bridges crossing the Ohio River, according to news outlets.

Indiana officials contacted Louisville authorities around 11 a.m.

Protesters set up signs and banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant.

Police spokesman Lamont Washington said police reached protesters around 1 p.m. and asked the crowd to disperse. Washington said 33 people were arrested after not following disperse orders.

Tow trucks removed 19 vehicles that were being used to stop traffic flow.

MetroSafe, Louisville’s emergency services division, said the bridge reopened just before 3 p.m.

Protests continued in Louisville at Jefferson Square Park, where Tyler Gerth, 27, was fatally shot at a protest Saturday.

