Portion of I-75 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

DETROIT ― Both directions of Interstate 75 between Interstate 94 and Michigan Highway 8 (Davison Freeway) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 29 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

During the planned interstate closure, MDOT contract crews will be removing the existing Milwaukee Street overpass in preparation for the replacement of the structure. Due to its current structural condition, the bridge is being replaced in advance of other major improvements on the future Interstate I-94 modernization project in Detroit.

During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting at 7 p.m. on Friday:

Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75;

Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75;

Clay Street to southbound I-75;

Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75; and

Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps, except Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1. In addition, crews will close the left lane on southbound I-75 from Clay Street to Piquette Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Friday to mobilize demolition equipment.

For information about MDOT’s I-94 modernization project, click here.