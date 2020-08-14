PrePass Safety Alliances adds pre-clearance, bypass locations on 36 key routes in four states

PHOENIX — PrePass Safety Alliance now offers PrePass-approved carriers even more opportunities to safe time, money and fuel with the addition of 36 pre-clearance and bypass locations in four states.

In the past six months, PrePass Safety Alliance equipped an additional 30 agricultural inspection sites and four weigh stations in Texas, Louisiana, and Montana that are now eligible for pre-clearance and bypass services.

In addition, PrePass Safety Alliance partnered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to offer PrePass Ag. This service allows commercial carriers that do not haul dedicated agricultural cargo to bypass select agricultural inspection stations in Florida in the same way they can bypass PrePass equipped weigh stations. PrePass Ag is available as a free add-on service to PrePass or PrePass Plus accounts. While there is no charge to apply for a permit to bypass agricultural inspections stations, carriers must still submit an application to FDACS.

“Adding these sites helps qualified carriers save time and money while taking an active role in making highways safer,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. “We partner with states to choose locations on routes that truckers actually use and provide them with the benefits of both a bypass mobile app (PrePass MOTION) and an RFID transponder.”

New PrePass-equipped weigh-station bypass locations include:

Louisiana: Starks, State Highway 12, eastbound and westbound;

Montana: Wibaux, Interstate 94, westbound; and

Texas: Mt. Pleasant, Interstate 30, eastbound and westbound, and Queen City, U.S. Highway 59, eastbound.

The new PrePass AG and weigh station sites also offer bypass service using PrePass MOTION mobile application for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as for select telematics devices. PrePass MOTION includes safety alerts; proactive notifications of upcoming road hazards, including high wind areas and steep grades; and roads that prohibit commercial vehicle traffic.