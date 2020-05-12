Protesters ‘dig in’ on Day 12, demand meeting with Trump administration

There has been little change as owners of small trucking businesses continued their protest along Constitution Avenue in Washington. A few more trucks have arrived to support the effort, but the anticipated meeting with President Trump or members of his administration hasn’t occurred yet.

Jeremy Johnson, one of the principals behind the Facebook group The Disrespected Trucker, stays in touch with the protesters and says they are “dug in” for the long haul. There are, however, cracks in the movement’s foundation.

Without centralized leadership, it’s hard to tell who speaks for the group.

“We’ve had a couple of rough days,” Johnson told The Trucker. “Some people are posting things as if they have something to do with leading the protest, but we’re not following any one group or person. We’re doing this together.”

Another problem is that with so many speakers, the protest message can be confusing.

“We’re struggling with presenting a united message when we have so many people demanding different things,” Johnson said.

Facebook videos are the group’s primary method of communication to the public, especially sympathetic drivers who aren’t physically part of the protest. Some of the videos, like those posted by Janet Sanchez, are inspiring and motivational to the protesters.

“She’s a dynamo,” Johnson said. “She’s incredibly high-energy. We’re so lucky to have her.”

The problem is that others can post videos, too, and some of those contain dissenting opinions, creating the impression of a lack of organization among the group. The membership of The Disrespected Trucker has swelled to nearly 7,900 and not all the new members are there in support.

There’s a financial aspect, too.

Some of the protesters are feeling the pinch of buying food and necessities while their trucks are parked at the protest. With no money coming in, financial resources are dwindling for many of them. This has led to numerous attempts to raise funds in support. Several people have posted links to various fundraising efforts, and Johnson said that’s a problem.

“There have been several posts about people starting GoFundMe accounts and asking for donations,” he said. “The Disrespected Trucker is not asking for any money, and we will not take any money.”

Johnson said he reserves his trust for only one fundraising effort.

Anthony Marin has posted a GoFundMe account on The Disrespected Trucker Facebook page and has used the donations to provide portable toilets for protesters, supply food items and rent hotel rooms so participants can be shuttled back and forth for showers.

“I know he’s keeping every receipt and keeping it honest,” Johnson said. “But none of the money goes to Disrespected Truckers.”

Steve Oatley, CEO of Freight Broker Live and producer of the “Your Favorite Freight Broker” video blog, also suggests that the message of the protesters isn’t clear. He commented yesterday, “I don’t think they know what they’re protesting anymore,” and suggested the protesters might be better served by working with their individual representatives of Congress.

Rick Santiago, one of the original organizers of the protest, spoke in a Facebook video yesterday saying, “We need 1,000 trucks in Washington.”

However, Santiago’s position has changed substantially from his original assertion that brokers are “gouging” carriers and demanding that broker profits be regulated. Santiago explained that he now believes that both brokers and carriers are simply responding to the free market and that there’s no legal limitations on the amount of revenue the broker can keep. His message has changed to one of transparency.

Then there’s OOIDA, which has issued recent press releases outlining the organization’s effort revise federal regulations regarding broker information. CFR 371.3 requires brokers to provide the details of each brokered transaction to each party involved upon request, but brokers often circumvent the requirement by requiring truckers to waive their rights to see the information before agreeing to work with them. Others place restrictions on the carrier’s ability to see the information that make compliance nearly impossible. The OOIDA proposal would prohibit carriers asking drivers to waive their rights and would require disclosure of the information at the time the load is concluded, without requiring a formal request from the carrier.

For Johnson, the OOIDA proposal isn’t enough.

“We think more broker transparency is a good start,” he said. “It’s a good start. But you and I know that the system is broken. FMCSA and DOT have to let guys like us go into hearings and state our case. Let real truckers speak their minds.”

Johnson says he believes that hours-of-service regulations is the bigger issue that needs to be addressed.

“We’ve been working on hours of service changes for two years. Two years,” he said. “The president can immediately suspend FMCSRs because of COVID-19, but we can’t get anything done in two years?”

Part of the reason for the protesters’ frustration, according to Johnson, is that the government listens to large, well-funded organizations that represent huge corporate carriers, denying a voice to the average owner-operator.

“ATA (American Trucking Associations) and the organizations representing big carriers get the attention,” he explained. “These guys are constantly fed money from their membership. We, the small trucking businesses, need a contact number for a liaison to the FMCSA. We want direct contact.”

While the protest has garnered some high-profile attention, there’s been no action. That’s not good enough for Johnson.

“Our perception is that they think we’re just a bunch of whiney truck drivers,” he said. “Well, we’re dug in, and we’re not leaving.”

Like many of the protesters, Johnson thinks OOIDA hasn’t done enough to support the DC protesters.

“The U.S. Transportation Alliance is right here with us,” he said. ”Where’s OOIDA?”

As the days accumulate, the protesters are resolved to continue the fight.

“We still want a meeting,” Johnson said. “The president has noticed us, but we want our voices heard.”

Whose voice will represent the protesters — and what that voice will say — will be determined later. For now, the protesters just want to know that someone is listening.

