Rand McNally releases 2021 edition of Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for professional drivers

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
29
Rand McNally 2021 atlas
The 2021 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas is available in paperback and spiral versions; there is also a large-print edition available. (Courtesy: Rand McNally)

CHICAGO — Rand McNally’s 2021 edition of the Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas was released June 23, marking the 40th anniversary of the best-selling atlas for professional drivers.

“For forty years, The Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas has been an invaluable tool for professional truck drivers,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “Today Rand McNally is a leader in technology for the commercial transportation market; however, many drivers continue to depend upon the printed atlas for a big-picture reference as well as for a back-up in truck cabs.”

The 2021 edition of the atlas — featuring fully updated truck-accessible roads, state trucking regulations and fuel tax charts — is available in paperback as well as a version with laminated pages and a stay-flat spiral binding; there is also a large-print edition with maps that are 37% larger.

The new edition includes thousands of updates to the maps as well as revised regulatory and state/province information. This year, the atlases include:

  • Updated U.S. state and Canadian province maps, including the renaming of a section of Interstate 680 to Interstate 880 in western Iowa, adding Loop 202 around Phoenix and updated interstates in Rhode Island with mileage-based exit numbers;
  • Revised restricted routes, low-clearance and weigh station locations;
  • A 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;
  • An updated fuel-tax chart as well as revised state and province information including weight and size limitations, registration guidelines, and phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;
  • Hotlines for road construction and conditions;
  • Updated toll system contact information for each state; and
  • An updated review of hazardous materials (hazmat) regulations.

The atlases are available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores and at store.randmcnally.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Interstate 84 crash

NTSB report says driver fatigue, inadequate traffic control contributed to 2018 crash that killed...

WASHINGTON — On June 11, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the probable cause of a 2018 multivehicle crash...
maxresdefault 3

Bridge named and dedicated to late OOIDA president Jim Johnston

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association announced that the bridge at I-70 and Grain Valley exit 24 will be dedicated to...
Truck hauling hay

U.S. Border Patrol agents foil multiple human-smuggling attempts involving commercial trucks

Between June 18 and June 22, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped four human-smuggling attempts along the nation’s southern border, one in California and three...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here