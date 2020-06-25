Rand McNally releases 2021 edition of Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for professional drivers

CHICAGO — Rand McNally’s 2021 edition of the Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas was released June 23, marking the 40th anniversary of the best-selling atlas for professional drivers.

“For forty years, The Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas has been an invaluable tool for professional truck drivers,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “Today Rand McNally is a leader in technology for the commercial transportation market; however, many drivers continue to depend upon the printed atlas for a big-picture reference as well as for a back-up in truck cabs.”

The 2021 edition of the atlas — featuring fully updated truck-accessible roads, state trucking regulations and fuel tax charts — is available in paperback as well as a version with laminated pages and a stay-flat spiral binding; there is also a large-print edition with maps that are 37% larger.

The new edition includes thousands of updates to the maps as well as revised regulatory and state/province information. This year, the atlases include:

Updated U.S. state and Canadian province maps, including the renaming of a section of Interstate 680 to Interstate 880 in western Iowa, adding Loop 202 around Phoenix and updated interstates in Rhode Island with mileage-based exit numbers;

Revised restricted routes, low-clearance and weigh station locations;

A 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;

An updated fuel-tax chart as well as revised state and province information including weight and size limitations, registration guidelines, and phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;

Hotlines for road construction and conditions;

Updated toll system contact information for each state; and

An updated review of hazardous materials (hazmat) regulations.

The atlases are available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores and at store.randmcnally.com.