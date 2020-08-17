Road closures, commercial-vehicle restrictions in effect in Milwaukee through Aug. 21 for Democratic National Convention

By
The Trucker News Staff
Downtown Milwaukee
A number of downtown streets are closed during this week’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, and most commercial vehicles are prohibited from streets adjacent to the closed areas.

MILWAUKEE — Truckers should be aware of road closures and commercial-vehicle restrictions in Milwaukee during this week’s Democratic National Convention, held at the Wisconsin Center at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. The event began Aug. 17 and ends Aug. 20; however, certain street closures and vehicle restrictions will remain in effect until midday Aug. 21, according to a press release from the U.S. Secret Service.

Motorists traveling in the area of this event may experience delays and should consider alternative routes, if possible. Fencing, other physical barriers, and uniformed law-enforcement officers will also be utilized to enforce vehicle restricted zones and road closures.

The following street closures will be in effect until midday Aug. 21:

  • West Wells Street, between North Sixth Street & Vel R. Phillips Avenue (North Fourth Street);
  • West Wisconsin Avenue, between North Sixth St. & Vel R. Phillips Avenue (North Fourth Street);
  • North Sixth Street, between West Michigan Street & West Kilbourn Street;
  • North Fifth Street, between West Michigan Street & West Kilbourn Street;
  • North Fourth Street, between West Michigan Street & West Kilbourn Street; and
  • West Michigan Street, between Vel R. Phillips Avenue (North Fourth Street) & North Fifth Street.

In addition, the Kilbourn Tunnel will be closed through Aug. 21, impacting the entrance and exit ramps from North Interstate 43 at exit 72C.

Vehicle Restrictions

The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on streets and roadways adjacent to the road closures listed above:

  • Delivery trucks;
  • Utility vehicles;
  • Parcel trucks;
  • Small dump trucks;
  • Buses;
  • Flatbed and stake trucks;
  • Refrigerated and box trucks;
  • Large delivery trucks;
  • Refuse trucks;
  • Cement mixers;
  • All tractor and trailer combinations including double trailers;
  • Motor homes; and
  • Recreational trailers operated for personal use.

All interstate highways and expressways in the Milwaukee region, including Interstate 94, Interstate 43 and Interstate 794, will remain open to passenger and commercial vehicles throughout the convention.

