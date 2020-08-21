Road closures planned Aug. 23-25 in Charlotte, N.C., for Republican National Convention

Charlotte Convention Center
Traffic and parking around the Charlotte Convention Center will be restricted from Sunday, Aug. 23, through Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the Republican National Convention. (Courtesy: Charlotte Convention Center)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Commuters and residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, can anticipate road closures and delays as early as 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, as organizers prepare for the Aug. 24 kickoff of the Republican National Convention, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Security Restriction MapRoad and interstate-ramp closures around the Charlotte Convention Center will include:

  • Southbound Interstate 277 exit ramp onto South College Street;
  • South College Street between West Morehead Street and East Hill Street;
  • South College Street between the Westin Hotel and Third Street;
  • South Brevard Street between East Stonewall Street and Third Street;
  • East Stonewall Street between the Harvey Gant Building and South Caldwell Street;
  • East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from the middle of the block between South Tryon Street and South College Street and South Caldwell Street; and
  • All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area.

The areas listed above, as well as other areas around the convention center, will be posted with “Emergency No Parking” signage beginning Friday, Aug. 21.

The road closures will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, and will be lifted no later than 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Closures will be conducted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT). The implementation of closures will be staggered based on the progress of the work teams in placing equipment.

Areas that will NOT affected by road closures include:

  • Interstate 277 lanes in both directions;
  • On ramp to Interstate 277 North from South Boulevard/South Caldwell Street;
  • South Caldwell Street, both directions; and
  • South Church Street.

Additions or updates to this plan may be made prior to the start of the event and will be announced on Twitter by @RNC_Security. All security and transportation plans have been developed in partnership with local and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies.

