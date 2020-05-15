Section of I-75 in Michigan will be closed to traffic this weekend, state’s DOT says

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a notice that a stretch of Interstate 75 in Oakland County will be closed this weekend, May 15-18 while crews conduct road work and set bridge beams on John R. Road and Meyers Avenue.

The work will require closing the I-75 northbound and southbound between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, May 15. Both directions of I-75 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 18.

During this closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. All northbound entrance ramps to I-75 from M-8 (Davison Freeway) to Adams Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday; entrance ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound Square Lake Road, southbound M-1 and eastbound M-102 back to southbound I-75. All entrance ramps to southbound I-75 from M-59 to Nine Mile Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

I-75 ramps that are already closed due to the current construction configuration will remain closed after the freeway opens.