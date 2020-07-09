Seven new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations are now open

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened seven new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services for professional drivers and fleets at affordable costs. Commercial drivers can stop at over 390 locations across the country for their needs and technicians will help get them back on the road quickly and safely with the best range of proven products and services.

“We’re continuing to work hard to give professional truck drivers more options for truck care while they’re on the road,” said Eric Daniels, director of tire care operations. “Professional drivers are so important, now more than ever, and our team members are dedicated to getting them back on the road quickly at our over 390 truck care locations.”

Here are the newest opened locations:

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Laredo, Texas

I-35 Highway 44, Laredo, TX 78019

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Vicksburg, Mississippi

700 Ceres Boulevard, Vicksburg, MS 39183

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Watertown Township/Grand Ledge, Michigan

7300 West Grand River Avenue, Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Lake Charles, Louisiana

1118 Lowe Grout, Lake Charles, LA 70647

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Summerton, South Carolina

401 Bluff Boulevard, Summerton, SC 29148

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Milan, Michigan

14137 Plank Road, Milan, MI 48160

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – Madera, California

3175 Avenue 17, Madera, CA 93637