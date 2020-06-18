Some truck stops reopen dine-in restaurants, other food options as local governments allow

As state and local governments across the U.S. continue with phased reopening plans, the nation’s truck stops and travel centers are keeping pace to help ensure commercial drivers and other travelers have easy access to prepared food while they are on the road.

TA and Petro

TravelCenters of America continues to reopen full-service restaurants across the country at TA and Petro locations as shut-down orders ease across the nation. All restaurant reopenings will comply with regulations set by local and state authorities. For a state-by-state status update on restaurants at TA and Petro facilities, click here.

In addition, all TA and Petro travel center quick- and full-service dining facilities are following these guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of customers and staff:

Buffets, soup bars and salad bar offerings have been removed from full-service restaurants.

Menus at full-service restaurants are either disposable or limited use, and there is a reduced selection of food items.

Social-distancing guidelines are being followed. Customers are asked to keep a 6-foot distance as they wait in line to order or check out. Tables are marked with signs or physically separated to maintain proper distancing.

While condiments, such as ketchup, mustard, salt and pepper, may not be on individual tables, single-use containers are available upon request.

Restaurant capacity may be limited.

Commonly touched surfaces, including tables, counters, seats, booths and door handles, are frequently cleaned.

If state and local jurisdictions have guidelines that vary from the above, restaurants will comply with local policies.

Pilot and Flying J

Team members at Pilot and Flying J travel centers throughout the country are working to ensure commercial drivers have access to a variety of dining and food options. Dining operations are reopening in accordance with state and local regulations, taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness, health and safety. Some self-serve items are back, including hot grill (250 locations) and fresh soup (200 locations), as permitted at select locations across the country. To see a list of reopened dining facilities, click here.

Frequent and deep cleaning processes remain in place, and best practices for sanitation and hygiene are reinforced.

All team members are required to wear masks while working in our locations, and all owned and operated locations have protective shields installed at the points of sale.

Masks and hand sanitizer are in stock for guests to purchase.

Love’s Travel Centers

Food-service options continue to expand at Love’s Travel Centers as local and state regulations allow. Some stores have returned to self-service at roller grills, beverage fountains and delis; other locations continue to offer these options but with service provided by Love’s team members. Some stores have also replaced microwaves for customer use.

In mid-May, Love’s locations in 28 states began to reopen restaurant dining rooms with limited capacity; select restaurants offer 24/7 service. Each reopening is further subject to any local mandates that may impose additional restrictions on our service or offerings. For a full list of locations and available services, click here.

Love’s customers should keep the following in mind: