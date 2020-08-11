South Carolina Ports’ new terminal to include direct connection for truckers to Interstate 26

above view of South Carolina port
Port officials said in a statement that concrete has been poured for the wharf. Buildings and booths for trucks are being finished. (Walter Lagarenne/SC Ports)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The first phase of a new terminal at the South Carolina Ports is on schedule to open in March, officials said.

Port officials said in a statement that concrete has been poured for the wharf, and buildings and booths for trucks are being finished. Helicopters are currently helping run power lines to the new site, which will be named for Republican state Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence.

The new terminal will have a direct connection for truckers to Interstate 26. It also will have six-story-tall refrigerated container racks.

The new terminal is the first phase of a six-year $2 billion project for South Carolina’s busiest port that should double the amount of cargo the facility can handle. Crews are deepening the channel in Charleston Harbor to 52 feet (16 meters) to handle the world’s largest ships.

The terminal is being built on the site of Charleston’s old Navy base.

“With great creativity and coordination, they are transforming the former Navy Base site into a state-of-the-art container terminal. I am so proud of the work they are doing for South Carolina,” said South Carolina Ports COO Barbara Melvin.

