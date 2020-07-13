South Carolina’s upgraded 511 traveler info system features enhanced features; app offers verbal alerts of crashes, construction

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
8
Greenville South Carolina
In addition to upgraded, faster-loading maps and the ability to get directions, South Carolina’s 511 Traveler Information System now offers a verbal notification system on its app.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has enhanced its 511 Traveler information System, making it more user friendly and providing more information to help drivers safely navigate the state’s highways.

The 511 system is an integrated app, website and telephone system that provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways as well as some of the highways along the coast. The statewide system provides information on construction, lane closures, crashes, congestion and severe weather affecting traffic. Users can call 511, check the app or visit www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The SCDOT 511 Traveler Information System’s new enhancements include:

  • New, faster-loading map;
  • Satellite map overlay;
  • Layered information from the navigational app Waze;
  • Inclusion of a nearby camera when navigating highway cameras;
  • Rest area markers;
  • Evacuation route markers;
  • Ability to get directions;
  • Enhanced emergency alerts;
  • Ability to save favorite cameras and points of interest; and
  • A look-ahead feature that verbally notifies the driver of upcoming events such as crashes or construction (mobile app only).
511 Traveler Info Map Web
New, faster-loading maps and overlays in the 511 Traveler Information System make it easier to navigate the roads of South Carolina. (Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Transportation)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

crash in I-70

Truck driver faces multiple charges in crash that killed 4 children on I-70 in...

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police have confirmed that four children died in an accident that involved two tractor-trailers and a Chevrolet...
Landstar Truck Giveaway

Landstar announces winner of 2020 All-Star Truck Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bobby Jordan of Soso, Mississippi, a Roadstar Million Mile Safe Driver for Landstar Systems Inc., has won the company’s 2020 All-Star...
Semi truck fleet

TCA, CarriersEdge ask drivers to submit nominations for 2021 ‘Best Fleets to Drive For’

ALEXANDRIA, Va., and MARKHAM, Ontario — Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge are now accepting nominations for the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For contest....

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here