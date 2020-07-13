South Carolina’s upgraded 511 traveler info system features enhanced features; app offers verbal alerts of crashes, construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has enhanced its 511 Traveler information System, making it more user friendly and providing more information to help drivers safely navigate the state’s highways.

The 511 system is an integrated app, website and telephone system that provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways as well as some of the highways along the coast. The statewide system provides information on construction, lane closures, crashes, congestion and severe weather affecting traffic. Users can call 511, check the app or visit www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The SCDOT 511 Traveler Information System’s new enhancements include: