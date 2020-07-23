Southern California carrier ordered to reinstate employee fired for refusing overweight load

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
48
Oversize Load
JHOS Logistics and Transportation Inc., a Los Angeles-area motor carrier, has been ordered to reinstate a driver that was fired for refusing an overweight load.

SAN FRANSISCO — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on July 15 ordered JHOS Logistics and Transportation Inc. to reinstate an employee that was terminated for refusing to drive what the employee believed to be an overweight vehicle at the company’s Wilmington, California facility. OSHA also ordered the company to pay more than $190,000 in back wages, $25,000 in punitive damages, $5,000 in compensatory damages and attorney’s fees.

OSHA investigators determined that JHOS Logistics and Transportation Inc. violated the whistleblower provision of the Surface Transportation Assistance Act (STAA) when the company terminated the driver. Two months before the termination, the driver received a violation for operating an overweight commercial motor vehicle. The size of the load for which the employee received a citation was similar to the size of the current load, which led the employee to reasonably believe the commercial motor vehicle was overweight.

In addition to the monetary penalties, the company must train its managers and post a notice informing its employees about workers’ rights under the STAA. JHOS Logistics and Transportation Inc. may appeal the order to the Labor Department’s Office of Administrative Law Judges.

“This order underscores the U.S. Department of Labor’s commitment to protect employees who report violations under Surface Transportation Assistance Act,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Barbara Goto. “OSHA enforces the legal provisions of the act, which protects employees who exercise their right to report health and safety concerns with commercial motor vehicles.”

For more information about whistleblower protections, visit OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Programs webpage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico’s secretary of transportation resigns in dispute with president

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andréz Manuel López Obrador’s decision last week to put management of the country’s customs operations in the hands of...
California Expressway

California transportation agency unveils plan to streamline state’s freight mobility

SACRAMENTO — Goods will move through California more efficiently, safely and sustainably under a plan unveiled by Caltrans on July 20, the agency says. The...
Pennsylvania Turnpike

PA Turnpike to hike E-ZPass rates by 6% in 2021; toll-by-plate rates will leap...

HARRISBURG, Penn. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced July 21 that it has approved a 6% toll increase for all E-ZPass rates systemwide...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here