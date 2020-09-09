Spotlight Awards: ATA, Peterson Manufacturing announce initiative to help truckers impacted by COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. — As part of this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, American Trucking Associations (ATA) and Peterson Manufacturing will award $1,000 to each of 10 professional truck drivers who have undergone hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For nearly six challenging months, drivers have kept the store shelves stocked, hospitals operating and the economy moving” said Elisabeth Barna, executive vice president of industry affairs for ATA. “While most of us stayed home, they got to work — and demonstrated why they are truly our highway heroes. We are forever beholden to them and their families for how they have delivered for us during our moment of need.”

This initiative is part of Peterson Manufacturing’s campaign for 2020’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, “Shining the Light on America’s Truck Drivers.” The Spotlight Awards highlight and honor the crucial role truck drivers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been a trying year for truck drivers, as essential workers, carrying the country through one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Throughout the pandemic, despite the health risks and difficult conditions, truck drivers kept going — because America’s goods needed to keep moving. The untold stories of these heroes are deserving of recognition, praise and reward.

“We are indebted to the service and sacrifice of these national highway heroes, and proud that we are able to support them through their own difficult times,” said Al Anderson, vice president of sales for Peterson Manufacturing. “Hearing the stories and hardships of these incredible men and women leaves us no choice other than to give back however we can, lessen some of their burden, the way they have relieved ours.”

The 10 drivers receiving the $1,000 Spotlight Awards will be selected by a panel of independent judges after reviewing the submitted nominations. Winners will be contacted individually no later than Sept. 20.

“ATA is grateful for Peterson Manufacturing’s generous contribution, which has made it possible for us to give back to the remarkable individuals who need it most, and we thank America’s 3.5 million professional truck drivers, who have once again proven that they are an indispensable part of our country,” Barna said.

To nominate a driver who has experienced financial or other hardships during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or to self-nominate, click here.