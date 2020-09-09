Spotlight Awards: ATA, Peterson Manufacturing announce initiative to help truckers impacted by COVID-19

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
10
Truck Driver Wearing Mask
American Trucking Associations and Peterson Manufacturing plan to award 10 truck drivers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with $1,000 each.

ARLINGTON, Va. — As part of this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, American Trucking Associations (ATA) and Peterson Manufacturing will award $1,000 to each of 10 professional truck drivers who have undergone hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For nearly six challenging months, drivers have kept the store shelves stocked, hospitals operating and the economy moving” said Elisabeth Barna, executive vice president of industry affairs for ATA. “While most of us stayed home, they got to work — and demonstrated why they are truly our highway heroes. We are forever beholden to them and their families for how they have delivered for us during our moment of need.”

This initiative is part of Peterson Manufacturing’s campaign for 2020’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, “Shining the Light on America’s Truck Drivers.” The Spotlight Awards highlight and honor the crucial role truck drivers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been a trying year for truck drivers, as essential workers, carrying the country through one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Throughout the pandemic, despite the health risks and difficult conditions, truck drivers kept going — because America’s goods needed to keep moving. The untold stories of these heroes are deserving of recognition, praise and reward.

“We are indebted to the service and sacrifice of these national highway heroes, and proud that we are able to support them through their own difficult times,” said Al Anderson, vice president of sales for Peterson Manufacturing. “Hearing the stories and hardships of these incredible men and women leaves us no choice other than to give back however we can, lessen some of their burden, the way they have relieved ours.”

The 10 drivers receiving the $1,000 Spotlight Awards will be selected by a panel of independent judges after reviewing the submitted nominations. Winners will be contacted individually no later than Sept. 20.

“ATA is grateful for Peterson Manufacturing’s generous contribution, which has made it possible for us to give back to the remarkable individuals who need it most, and we thank America’s 3.5 million professional truck drivers, who have once again proven that they are an indispensable part of our country,” Barna said.

To nominate a driver who has experienced financial or other hardships during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or to self-nominate, click here.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Lizard Head Pass

Colorado DOT installing high-tech avalanche-mitigation system at Lizard Head Pass

RICO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is working to install remotely controlled avalanche-mitigation equipment above State Highway 145 at Lizard Head...
Roadcheck Trucks

Be prepared: CVSA’s International Roadcheck scheduled for Sept. 9-11 with focus on driver requirements

GREENBELT, Md. — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will be conducting this year’s International Roadcheck Sept. 9-11. During the 72-hour inspection and enforcement...
Diamler selfdriving

Daimler Trucks expands testing of self-driving vehicles in U.S. Southwest

SANTA FE, N.M.— Daimler Trucks and allied vehicle software company Torc Robotics announced this week the expansion of testing for self-driving trucks to public...