Spring snowstorm closes interstate, cuts power in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A late spring snowstorm closed an interstate highway and sent tree limbs crashing onto power lines in southeastern Wyoming.

Almost 10,000 people in the Laramie area were without power Tuesday morning, KTWO Radio reported.

Rocky Mountain Power crews were working to restore service.

The storm closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie on Monday night. The Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated the highway would reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Over 6 inches of snow fell in the higher reaches of the Laramie Range and Medicine Bow Mountains. Forecasters expected the snow to melt quickly.

The weather system brought strong wind and thunderstorms to much of the Rocky Mountain region overnight.