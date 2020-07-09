TA Express to open first location in California later this year

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. is making plans to open a new TA Express in California later this year. The company, which operates the TA, Petro and TA Express travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with CSG Petroleum Inc. to open a TA Express in Bakersfield, California.

“We’re happy to have a new location for professional drivers in California and to work with our new franchisees,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchise operations for TravelCenters of America. “The team already provides great service to their customers and we’re happy to have them join our network.”

The 12-acre site is currently the 24/7 Travel Plaza located on off State Highway 58 at exit 117. The new franchise will be the first introduction of the TA Express brand in California.

“We’re proud of the business we have built, and joining TravelCenters of America means we can continue our growth and provide even more options to our customers,” said franchisee Paul Gill.