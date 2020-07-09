TA Express to open first location in California later this year

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
9
TA Headquarters web
A new TA Express will replace the 24/7 Travel Plaza on State Highway 58 in Bakersfield, California, later this year. The new franchise will be the first TA Express in the state. (Courtesy: TA-Petro)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. is making plans to open a new TA Express in California later this year. The company, which operates the TA, Petro and TA Express travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with CSG Petroleum Inc. to open a TA Express in Bakersfield, California.

“We’re happy to have a new location for professional drivers in California and to work with our new franchisees,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchise operations for TravelCenters of America. “The team already provides great service to their customers and we’re happy to have them join our network.”

The 12-acre site is currently the 24/7 Travel Plaza located on off State Highway 58 at exit 117. The new franchise will be the first introduction of the TA Express brand in California.

“We’re proud of the business we have built, and joining TravelCenters of America means we can continue our growth and provide even more options to our customers,” said franchisee Paul Gill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Drug test

FMCSA grants flexibility in random drug-testing requirements during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is offering flexibility to motor carriers that are unable to comply with random drug and...
Walcott Jamboree

Walcott Truckers Jamboree moves online this year, but truckers still eat free at Iowa...

WALCOTT, Iowa — The 2020 Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicked off today (July 9) in a new online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Loves Truck Care Truck

Seven new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations are now open

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened seven new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations offer tire,...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here