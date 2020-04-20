TA furloughs 2,900 field employees; stores remain open for essential services

WESTLAKE, Ohio – TravelCenters of America Inc. announced on Friday, April 17 that primarily as a result of its full-service restaurant closures, TA has made the decision to furlough approximately 2,900 field employees, as well as approximately 122 corporate employees.

“This decision was very difficult, but these are unprecedented times. We believe this step is necessary to preserve the long-term success of our company and to ensure our essential services remain available for the millions of professional drivers who rely on us daily,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA.

All furloughed employees currently enrolled in TA’s benefits programs will continue to be eligible for health care coverage based on their plan. Impacted employees are eligible to apply for enhanced unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

COVID-19 has caused many state and local governments to close or severely limit non-essential services, including full-service restaurants. In addition, broader stay-at-home orders and an overall decrease in consumer demand has significantly and adversely affected TA’s full-service restaurant business.

Currently, all TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel centers remain open, providing essential services to drivers across the nation with fuel, showers, restrooms, quick-serve restaurants, and convenience stores. Employees continue to take precautionary measures consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.