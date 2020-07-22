TA travel center now open in Lake City, Florida

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
7
TA Lake City
Lake City, Florida, is home to the state’s first TA-branded travel center. The site, just off Interstate 75, was formerly the Shuttle 75 truck stop. (Courtesy: TravelCenters of America)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America, which operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has opened a new TA travel center in Lake City, Florida.

The new TA, located at 14197 S. U.S. Highway 441 (off Interstate 75 at exit 414), is the first TA-branded franchise in Florida. The site was formerly the Shuttle 75 truck stop. The addition of the Lake City TA brings TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 269.

Amenities at TA Lake City include:

  • 100 truck parking spaces;
  • 40 auto parking spaces;
  • Nine diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF at all lanes;
  • Sunoco-branded gasoline;
  • Travel store;
  • 13 showers;
  • Eden Garden Restaurant, Brick Oven Pizza and an on-site deli with freshly prepared food options;
  • Laundry room; and
  • Transflo scanning.

“The site in Lake City is in a prime location for drivers, and we’re happy to offer them our services and amenities,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We’re eager to continue partnering with truck stop owners who are excited to grow their already successful businesses.”

