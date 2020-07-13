Teens driving tractor-trailer attempt to smuggle 23 illegal aliens at U.S. Southern border

Smuggled Border Crossers
Agents with the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol arrested two teens attempting to smuggle nearly two dozen illegal aliens into the U.S. (Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped two U.S. citizens, both juveniles, as they attempted to smuggle 23 illegal border crossers in a tractor-trailer near Douglas, Arizona, last week.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, Tucson Sector agents conducted an immigration-related traffic stop on a tractor-trailer near mile marker 371 on Arizona State Route 80. Agents arrested 22 Mexican nationals and one Guatemalan national in the process, all illegally present in the U.S. and ranging in age from 16 to 69.

One Mexican national in the group was processed for a history of extensive immigration violations. The remaining migrants were expelled from the U.S. via Title 42 authority. The U.S. citizen driver and passenger, both juveniles, were arrested.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, criminal organizations target vulnerable populations, including the youth in border communities, to engage in human and narcotics smuggling. The Tucson Sector Border Patrol works to combat this trend through information and education geared towards children and their parents via the T.E.A.M. Kids Program.

