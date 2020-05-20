Tractor-trailer carrying nearly 134 pounds of cocaine seized at U.S.-Canada border

BLAINE, Wash. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Seattle field office, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (HSI), arrested a man and seized nearly 134 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $3 million, at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry on May 9.

“This arrest and seizure highlight the teamwork involved in securing our borders,” said Adele Fasano, director of field operations for CBP’s Seattle field office. “Through the vigilance of CBP officers and HSI special agents, we were able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from ending up in our communities.”

The seizure occurred during an outbound inspection when CBP officers referred a tractor-trailer driven by Ajitpal Sanghera, a Canadian citizen, for additional examination. While searching the trailer, CBP officers found five small duffle bags on the floor. Inside the duffel bags, officers found 50 plastic-wrapped packages containing cocaine.

Upon discovery of the cocaine, CBP officers took Sanghera into custody and later transferred him to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, along with the narcotics.

“This illicit drug seizure was only made possible through the hard work and excellent coordination between Customs and Border Protection and members the HSI-led Border Enforcement Security Task Force,” said Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “Even during these times of heightened stress and uncertainty, our dedicated law enforcement officers are still out in the community working to remove dangerous drugs from the streets and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments.”