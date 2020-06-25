Transervice Logistics to sponsor iRacing Firecracker 400 NASCAR event on Fourth of July

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Transervice Logistics Inc., a provider of customized fleet maintenance and leasing solutions, is sponsoring the iRacing Firecracker 400 on July 4. The event will be an ode to stock-car racing’s past, with an open entry iRacing event using the recently released 1987 stock cars at Daytona International Speedway. Racers from around the world are competing over a three-week span to qualify for the race and a chance to win the $12,500 prize pool.

Developed as a centralized racing and competition service, iRacing organizes, hosts and officiates online racing on virtual tracks around the world. It utilizes the latest technology to recreate an ever-expanding lineup of famed race cars and tracks, simulating what a professional NASCAR driver experiences inside the seat of a stock car or a Grand Prix driver sees over the dash. For more information visit iRacing.com.

In all, 344 racers are slated to compete, including NASCAR favorites Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman.

Transervice is sponsoring popular iRacing Streamer, driver Trevor Perry. Two additional drivers will be selected to run the Transervice scheme in the main events next week. The “Transervice Transfer Spot,” a branded frame around a camera that focuses on the drivers racing for the transfer spot, will be featured throughout the night’s most dramatic moments, highlighting the drivers who are attempting to race their way into the next stage of the event.

“Sponsorship of SIM Racing events has proven to be a very successful marketing tool for Transervice,” said Sean Schnipper, the company’s marketing and social-media manager.

“We tapped into eSports back in 2018 and have watched the explosive growth of drivers and members competing for cash prizes and recognition in the online racing communing,” Schnipper continued. “With many sports now relying on a virtual playing field post COVID-19, we see this niche as a timely and innovative way to build brand awareness in our marketplace.”

Transervice Logistics Inc. provides customized transportation solutions including logistics, dedicated contract carriage, fleet leasing, contract maintenance, and material handling equipment leasing and maintenance. The company maintains more than 124 regional and local facilities across North America and manages over 24,500 pieces of equipment.

For more information about the event, click here.