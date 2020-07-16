Travel centers, truck stops offer special deals on tubular treats for National Hot Dog Month

What could be more American than a hot dog? Well, pretty much anything, truthfully — tube-encased sausages were actually created in Germany in the 1600s, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that hot dogs have become an American tradition, ranging from run-of-the-mill packaged frankfurters to gourmet bratwursts and other types of sausages.

The U.S. traditionally observes National Hot Dog Month in July, with one day — the actual date varies — designated as National Hot Dog Day. This year, that glorious day falls on Wednesday, July 22. To celebrate, eateries across the nation, including travel centers and truck stops, are offering freebies and discounts.

Pilot Flying J (Friday, July 21)

Tomorrow (Friday, July 21), guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J app will find an offer to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef hot dogs, at any participating Pilot Flying J location. First-time users also will receive an additional free drink of their choice upon downloading the app.

“Let’s be ‘frank,” what could be better than a classic hot dog on a summer day? A free one!” said Shannon Johnson, vice president of innovation for Pilot Flying J. “Stop by any participating Pilot or Flying J location to redeem your offer for a free hot dog or grill item, top it off with your favorite fixings and fulfill that craving for a timeless American treat.”

Guests who take advantage of Pilot Flying J’s July 17 promotion can customize their free hot dog with a variety of fresh cold toppings, ranging from sauerkraut to sliced jalapeños and banana peppers. The roller grill menu includes a variety of options, including jalapeño cheese hot dogs, Johnsonville grilled brats and more (choices vary according to location).

TA, Petro and TA Express (July 20-24)

TravelCenters of America, which operates TA, Petro and TA Express, is celebrating for a full business week — Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 — with deals on hot dogs and beverages.

Customers can enjoy $1 Ball Park hot dogs at participating locations Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and on Wednesday, National Hot Dog Day, hot dogs will be two for $1. In addition, members of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program can receive one free medium fountain drink or coffee. Members simply need to print the coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and redeem it for a free drink between 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.; the coupon can be redeemed any day during the promotional period.

“Recognizing National Hot Dog Day (for a whole week!) is a fun way to show our customers how much we appreciate them,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “Professional drivers are true American heroes, especially during these times, and we’re happy to help them enjoy a true American treat.”

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (Wednesday, July 22)

Love’s has partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to offer a free hot dog and a half-price beverage on Wednesday, July 22. The offer is available at participating locations in 41 states for professional drivers (and four-wheel drivers, too).

“National Hot Dog Day is always a fun time, and this year we wanted to make it more special,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love’s. “We’re excited to show gratitude to our customers by giving them a free hot dog and, for the first time, half off a drink on National Hot Dog Day.”

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item and beverage discount on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 22. Registered Love’s Connect users will receive a notification with the barcode.

Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more, and a selection of complimentary toppings is available. The beverage discount is valid on any nonalcoholic drink, including Love’s branded water, fountain drinks, fresh coffee and bottled drinks.