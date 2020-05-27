TravelCenters of America to open Petro Stopping Center in Monteagle, Tennessee

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. has announced that it signed a franchise agreement to open a Petro Stopping Center in Monteagle, Tennessee. Operated by new franchisees Brian Graber, Tammy Graber and Rodney Kilgore, the new travel center will be positioned on 21 acres off Interstate 24 at Exit 135. The center is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

The opening of the Petro Monteagle will add more than 300 truck parking spaces and bring 130 new jobs to the area. Restaurants planned for the travel center include Papa John’s, Bojangles’ and Betty’s Kitchen. Other amenities are expected to include a barber shop, a fitness center, a driver’s lounge, laundry facilities and a pet wash.

“Our franchise team has been working hard to expand our presence across the country,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchise operations. “We’re confident that the vast business experience of our new franchisees will bring the exceptional experience professional drivers have come to trust at our locations.”

“We’re pleased to franchise with such a highly-regarded brand in the travel center industry. Having built and developed businesses in Marion County for more than 20 years, we are personally and professionally invested in the people passing through and the residents who call it home,” Kilgore said.

“We’re proud to bring hundreds of jobs to the area and provide an oasis for all the hardworking commercial drivers who provide for all of us by transporting essential items to everyone in the nation,” said Brian Graber.

“We look forward to our new business endeavor and serving the community of Monteagle, and the traveling public,” added Tammy Graber.

TA recently announced the acceleration of its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth. The Petro Monteagle will be TA’s 11th travel center to open in Tennessee.