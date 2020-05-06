Truck drivers can stream Road Dog Trucking Radio for free through May 31

SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio, channel 146, is offering an exclusive free-to-air channel for professional truck drivers on the front lines, through Sunday, May 31.

Road Dog Trucking Radio can be heard wherever truckers tune in — on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app and at home on a variety of connected devices and speakers. This channel is now available to subscribers nationwide and to everyone — including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber — as part of SiriusXM’s free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit siriusxm.com/streamfree. For a listing of channel hosts and schedules visit siriusxm.com/roaddogtrucking.