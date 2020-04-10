Truck drives into North Platte River in Wyoming; driver fatigue thought to be cause

SINCLAIR, Wyo. — A commercial truck was removed from the North Platte River in Sinclair, Wyoming, this week after the vehicle exited a roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to a stop in the river.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, near milepost 229 on Interstate 80 east of Sinclair, Wyoming.

The driver of the 2017 Freightliner commercial truck failed to maintain his lane after falling asleep, according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Carbon County Search and Rescue used its boat to assist in retrieving the occupants from the truck. The driver and passenger received minor injuries in the crash.

The Wyoming Game and Fish and Carbon County Fire departments worked to contain any hazardous material leaking from the truck. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, and the driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane of travel.

The WHP reminds motorists to pull off in a safe, designated area to get some rest if feeling fatigued, and always wear a seat belt.