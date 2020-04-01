Truck carrying toilet paper overturns, burns on Texas roadway

HUTCHINS, Texas — With the current nationwide shortage of toilet paper, a load of this hot commodity going up in flames could be considered a tragedy. It’s not an April Fool’s joke. This is exactly what happened outside Dallas early Wednesday morning.

A truck carrying a load of toilet paper reportedly overturned and caught fire, snarling traffic near Hutchins, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. NBCDFW reported that the driver was hauling the load from Alabama to San Antonio.

The accident is reported to have shut down westbound Interstate 20 around 4:15 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation told Dallas news station WFAA that the tractor-trailer and the toilet paper “burned extensively.” The driver is reported to be OK.