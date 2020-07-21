Truck-parking improvements complete at two Colorado rest areas along U.S. 160

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
20
US 160 Colorado
Newly added big rig and recreational parking spaces, recently installed at two rest areas in southwest and south-central Colorado, provide clearly defined parking spaces for enhanced safety.

DENVER — Commercial drivers now have access to improved truck-parking facilities at two Colorado rest areas along U.S. Highway 160, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contract partner Four Corners Materials announced July 17. Work on the two sites — the Sleeping Ute rest area east of Cortez in Montezuma County, and the Shaw Creek rest area east of South Fork in Rio Grande County — began in April.

Part of CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety initiative, the project focused on safety enhancements to both rest areas with a goal of providing clearly defined locations for commercial truck and oversized recreational parking. When Wolf Creek Pass is impassable or closed due to inclement weather, vehicle crashes, rockfalls, avalanches or other emergencies that arise, the expansion at Shaw Creek Rest Area will provide safe parking off the highway for oversized trucks or large recreational vehicles. The additional big-rig and recreational parking spaces at the Sleeping Ute Rest Area also provide clearly defined parking spaces, allowing all vehicles, commercial trucks and passenger cars, to safely flow through the rest area preventing potential encounters or crashes.

Additional work included in this project included erosion control, widening of existing truck-parking areas, asphalt patching, chip seal, striping and lighting upgrades, including new poles and luminaries with improved technology and lower energy use.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Meth in Green Onions

U.S. Customs agents discover $1.4 million in meth hidden in truckload of green onions

OTAY MESA, Calif. — Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility discovered 614 pounds of...
Loves store

Love’s joins growing list of retailers requiring customer face coverings to help stop spread...

OKLAHOMA CITY — Beginning July 29, Love’s Travel Stops will require customers to wear face coverings at every Love’s Travel Stop, Love’s Country Store,...
YRC Freight

Watchdogs question validity of $700 million relief loan to struggling trucking firm

WASHINGTON — Congressional watchdogs are questioning the federal government’s decision to award a $700 million coronavirus relief loan to a struggling trucking company on...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here