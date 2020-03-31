Truck with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturns on ramp in Maine

SCARBOROUGH, Maine— A tractor-trailer truck carrying 80,000 pounds of french fries overturned on a turnpike ramp in Maine, causing a traffic tie up in a state known for its potato crop.

The truck was traveling too fast when it overturned on an on-ramp leading to the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough, police said. Driver Robert Skidget, 74, of Saco, was not charged in the Thursday crash. He suffered minor injuries.

Police told the Portland Press Herald that a fuel leak brought the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to the scene. The truck’s owner was R.C. Moore Inc., a trucking company with offices near the ramp.

Police said the crash closed the on-ramp during the evening commute.